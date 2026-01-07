Quectel Debuts Innovative SRG091X And SRG093X NXP I.MX Based Series Modules With Wi-Fi 6, Redefining Entry-Level Process...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider, today unveiled its SRG091X and SRG093X series modules at CES in Las Vegas, delivering integrated CPU, memory and wireless connectivity built around the NXP® Semiconductors i.MX 9 series of applications processors.

This new generation of modules is engineered for industrial environments demanding high levels of automation, as well as consumer applications that require high data throughput and advanced multimedia capabilities. By integrating memory and wireless functionality into a single solution, the modules simplify OEM design, accelerate time to market, and reduce development effort for IoT manufacturers worldwide. These modules are well suited for a wide range of applications, including industrial HMIs, gateways, scanners, printers, energy meters, EV charging stations, smart speakers, POS systems, smart doorbells, smart locks, and many other connected devices.

“The SRG091X and SRG093X series modules are designed to provide high-performance processing power for industrial, multimedia and consumer applications,” said Delbert Sun, Deputy General Manager, Quectel Wireless Solutions.“The modules offer Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4 and 802.15.4(Thread/ZigBee) connectivity along with a vast choice of interfaces, especially for video-based use cases. This new generation of modules brings powerful processing and multimedia capabilities to use cases across IoT and we look forward to seeing the modules support customers' innovations.”

Based on the NXP energy efficient i.MX 91 processor, the SRG091X integrates the NXP IW610G, delivering Wi-Fi 6 in the 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency bands, BLE 5.4 connectivity, and 802.15.4 (Thread/ZigBee) and Matter. It can also be used with Quectel's Wi-Fi HaLow and cellular modules which extend the SRG091X's capabilities. Utilizing the Linux, Zephyr or freeRTOS operating system, the SRG091X integrates the NXP i.MX 91 processor, which includes the high-performance Arm® Cortex®-A55 CPU, running at up to 1.4GHz, and offers 1GByte LPDDR4 and 8GByte eMMC memory.

The module also supports numerous peripheral interfaces including video output via a 24-bit parallel RGB interface supporting LCD screen display. The SRG091X also offers dual 1Gbps ethernet interface, multiple low speed interfaces, two USB 2.0 and two CAN-FD interfaces, four ADC interfaces and S/PDIF among other interfaces.

The SRG093X also includes NXPs IW610G, delivering Wi-Fi 6 in both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency ranges along with BLE5.4 and 802.15.4 (Thread/ZigBee) and Matter connectivity. This module features the NXP i.MX 93 processor which includes the high-performance dual Arm Cortex-A55 CPU, running at up to 1.7 GHz, plus a Cortex-M33 microcontroller operating at up to 250MHz. Memory is composed of embedded 1GByte LPDDR4X and 16GByte eMMC.

Utilizing Linux, Zephyr or freeRTOS operating systems, the SRG093X offers LVDS, RGB, MIPI_DSI video output interfaces to support LCD screen displays. Other interfaces include dual 1Gbps ethernet interface, low speed interfaces including SPI, UART, I2C and I3C, two USB 2.0 and two CAN-FD interfaces, four ADC interfaces, two 32-pin FlexIO interfaces and S/PDIF, among others. With programmable resolution of up to 2K and Display PXP with 2D graphics, the module can run deep learning algorithms to meet the needs of industrial edge devices and smart terminals.

Both the SRG091X and SRG093X have dimensions of 46mm x 41.5mm x 3.0mm and operate in the -40 °C to +85 °C temperature range.

In support of this release, Quectel offers a range of optimized antennas designed to complement the SRG091X and SRG093X modules, ensuring robust wireless connectivity and reliable signal performance in diverse deployment scenarios. These antennas have been developed to match the modules' frequency bands and application needs, helping OEMs reduce integration complexity and accelerate time-to-market.

