AG Construction Earns Perfect Five-Star Rating In Greenville, SC

AG Construction, a licensed, bonded and insured custom home builder and renovation specialist, has achieved a perfect five-star rating across all customer reviews on Google, reflecting the company's commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer service in the Greenville area.

The company specializes in a comprehensive range of construction services, from kitchen and bathroom renovations to complete custom home builds. Recent projects have included multi-level deck construction, hurricane damage repair, patio covers, handicap accessibility ramps, and interior renovations including crown molding installation and popcorn ceiling removal.

Client testimonials highlight the company's responsiveness and attention to detail. One customer praised the team's work on a complex two-story deck project spanning nearly 1,000 square feet, noting excellent communication throughout the process. Another client commended the team's rapid response following Hurricane Helene damage, completing roof and soffit repairs along with additional projects including sidewalk replacement and interior painting, all to code specifications.

The company's design consultation services have also received recognition, with clients noting the team's ability to transform Pinterest inspiration into reality. Customer feedback consistently emphasizes three core strengths: punctuality, clear communication, and professional workmanship.

AG Construction handles projects of varying scales and complexity, from accessibility modifications for elderly residents to intricate architectural details like coffered ceiling installations. The company's portfolio demonstrates versatility across both structural and cosmetic improvements.

Licensed and fully insured, the company serves residential clients throughout the Greenville area. The team's expertise encompasses design consultation, project management, and execution across multiple construction disciplines including electrical work, painting, carpentry, and structural repairs.

Multiple clients have indicated their intention to use AG Construction for future projects, citing the company's problem-solving abilities and professional standards. Long-term customers report satisfaction across multiple projects completed over time, demonstrating consistent quality and reliability.

About AG Construction

AG Construction is a licensed, bonded and insured construction company based in Greenville, SC, specializing in custom home construction, renovations and additions. The company offers comprehensive services ranging from kitchen and bathroom renovations to complete custom home builds tailored to client specifications. For more information, visit agconstruction-sc.

