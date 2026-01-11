Azerbaijan Expands Outward Investment As Asian Markets Gain Importance

In the first nine months of 2025, Azerbaijan's direct foreign investment into Malaysia reached $3.665 million. At first glance, this figure may seem modest. Yet compared to the same period in 2024-when investments barely touched $26,000-the surge represents an astonishing 141-fold increase. Such a dramatic leap is not a statistical anomaly; it is a signal that Azerbaijan's investment geography is widening, and that Asia is emerging as a new frontier of interest.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%