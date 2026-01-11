Azerbaijan Expands Outward Investment As Asian Markets Gain Importance
In the first nine months of 2025, Azerbaijan's direct foreign investment into Malaysia reached $3.665 million. At first glance, this figure may seem modest. Yet compared to the same period in 2024-when investments barely touched $26,000-the surge represents an astonishing 141-fold increase. Such a dramatic leap is not a statistical anomaly; it is a signal that Azerbaijan's investment geography is widening, and that Asia is emerging as a new frontier of interest.
