Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
NASA To Return ISS Crew-11 Early Following Medical Issue

2026-01-11 12:03:53
(MENAFN- AzerNews) NASA announced that the International Space Station's Crew-11 mission will return to Earth no earlier than Wednesday, January 14, following a medical issue affecting one crew member, Azernews reports.

The four astronauts are scheduled to complete their return by landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour early on January 15.

The decision to bring the crew back ahead of their originally planned departure was made as a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of all crew members.

MENAFN11012026000195011045ID1110582160



AzerNews

