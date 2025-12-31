MEET48 And Messari Publish Research Report On The Comprehensive Overview Of MEET48

MEET48 has released a research report in collaboration with Messari, outlining its platform architecture, user engagement mechanisms, and on-chain economic design. The report positions MEET48 as an early participant in the emerging AI user-generated content (AIUGC) entertainment sector, combining generative AI, virtual idol creation, and token-based fan participation within a unified ecosystem.

According to the report, MEET48's platform integrates artificial intelligence and blockchain infrastructure to support collaborative content creation and programmable fan economies. Its in-house large language model, PARO AI, is trained on real-world idol performance and fan interaction data accumulated through years of entertainment operations, and is used to generate and train AI-powered virtual idols.

The IDOL token functions as the core utility and coordination mechanism within the ecosystem, supporting on-chain voting, fan participation, and interactions with virtual assets. During MEET48's 2025 annual idol competition, approximately 1.6% of the total IDOL supply was committed to voting activities, with around 0.45% of the total supply removed from circulation through token burn mechanisms, demonstrating early usage and value-capture dynamics.The report highlights MEET48's founding team, which brings prior experience in large-scale idol operations and social gaming, including the operation of SNH48 and rhythm-based entertainment products. It also documents key development milestones, such as the launch of the introduction of on-chain voting through the MEET48 application on BNB Chain, and the listing of the IDOL token across Binance Alpha, Bitget, MEXC, Kucoin, and PancakeSwap on June 11, 2025.

MEET48's platform is structured around three integrated layers:



Creation Layer: AI-enabled tools that allow users to design, train, and generate virtual idols and creative content, which can be tokenized as Virtual World Assets (VWAs).

Experience Layer: A social and interactive environment featuring feeds, events, and on-chain voting systems that use IDOL tokens to influence rankings and visibility. Economic Layer: Token-based participation mechanisms, including IDOL and related community token models, designed to align user engagement with economic activity.

The report also outlines MEET48's broader ecosystem, including the MEET48 app, Auditions GO, Mars Protocol, and MEETLabs, as well as annual idol competitions and roadmap priorities extending into 2026.

A copy of the research report is available through Messari's official website.

About MEET48

MEET48 is the world's first idol fan economy ecosystem built on a Web3-native architecture and deeply integrating AI and UGC, dedicated to transforming fans from passive consumers in traditional entertainment systems into active participants and producers empowered by AI tools. Users can create 3D digital avatars, virtual idols, music, dance, and multimedia content on the platform, directly supplying content for platform dApps and next-generation games. All user-generated content is stored on POChain, MEET48's proprietary Layer 1 blockchain, and adopts“Proof of Creativity” as its consensus mechanism, allowing content value to continuously accumulate and be returned to creators through community voting and fan interactions. MEET48 is redefining the traditional idol economy by building a global entertainment ecosystem driven by AI and co-created by communities, enabling every act of creation and participation to generate tangible cultural and economic value.

