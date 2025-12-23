Myaster Partners With Checkout To Introduce Smooth Global Payments

myAster, the GCC's leading digital health, beauty and wellness app from Aster DM Healthcare, has partnered with Checkout, a leading global payments solution provider, to enhance the digital payment experience for its users. The integration enables users to make payments quickly, securely, and conveniently through both the myAster app and website, further strengthening Aster's vision of delivering seamless, connected care.

By leveraging Checkout's advanced payments network, which supports more than 145 currencies and a wide range of local payment methods, myAster now offers users a streamlined and secure transaction experience. The collaboration introduces an improved payment experience approval rates, enhanced fraud prevention, and a frictionless checkout process designed to meet the needs of Aster's diverse patient base, including those accessing cross-border healthcare services.

Commenting on the partnership, Nalla Karunanithy, CEO – Aster Digital Health & Omnichannel, Aster DM Healthcare said,“This partnership with Checkout is a key milestone in our mission to make healthcare more accessible, connected, and convenient. Patients can now book appointments, healthcare packages, or pay for medicines and beauty products within myAster with complete ease and confidence. It reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering a world-class, digital-first healthcare experience.”

Remo Giovanni Abbondandolo, General Manager for MENA at Checkout, said,“Healthcare is a strategic focus area for Checkout, and this partnership with myAster reflects our continued investment in building a strong digital economy. By combining our digital payments capabilities with myAster's digital ecosystem, we're powering their performance through payments and supporting the delivery of fast, frictionless digital-first healthcare experiences.”

The partnership marks another milestone in Aster's ongoing digital transformation journey. myAster has rapidly evolved into a comprehensive digital health ecosystem – connecting patients with doctors, Aster Pharmacies, home care and diagnostics through a single platform. The partnership with Checkout further enables Aster to build a unified, global-ready payment ecosystem across its network of hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies, supporting both regional and international patients.