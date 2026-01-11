PM Svyrydenko: Government Working To Ensure Smooth Operation Of Critical Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko wrote about this on Facebook.

According to her, in the context of constant enemy shelling of the power system, it is important to ensure the uninterrupted operation of critical infrastructure. The government is working systematically and consistently on this.

A key condition for this is autonomous power sources for such facilities.

“During the winter period, all critical infrastructure facilities must be able to operate even during prolonged power outages. Ensuring this is a joint task for local and central authorities,” Svyrydenko emphasized.

How this works in practice is clearly illustrated by the example of the O.O. Shalimov National Scientific Center for Surgery and Transplantology.

The facility is equipped with backup generators for operating rooms and intensive care units, has its own autonomous water supply thanks to a well, and, together with KMKL 6, a separate boiler room. Solar panels have also been installed here as part of the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Health's“Ray of Hope” initiative to provide healthcare facilities with solar power generation capabilities. This allows the hospital to operate continuously and provide necessary assistance to people even during prolonged power outages.

In addition, residents of nearby houses can warm up and charge their electronic devices here, meaning that the facility also serves as an additional support point.

“Our goal is to scale this approach to life support facilities across the country for the sake of the resilience of people and communities,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, to meet the needs of the utility sector in Ukraine, nearly 600 cogeneration plants, about 400 block-modular boiler rooms, and 28 gas turbine plants have been brought into operation.

Photo: Yuliia Svyrydenko, Facebook