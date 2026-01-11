Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmennebit Exceeds Oil And Gas Production Targets In 11M2025

Turkmennebit Exceeds Oil And Gas Production Targets In 11M2025


2026-01-11 12:04:06
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 11. The Nebitgazchykarysh Trust of the State Concern Turkmennebit produced about 3.9 million tons of oil over 11 months of last year, exceeding the planned target by 9%, Trend reports via the company.

During the reporting period, natural gas production reached 4.2 billion cubic meters, surpassing the planned target by 66.9%.

The highest production levels were achieved at the State Concern Turkmennebit's oil and gas enterprises located in the Balkan region.

In addition to the Nebitgazchykarysh Trust, Turkmennebit also oversees the Nebitgazburawlayysh and Nebitgazduypliabatlayysh trusts.

Furthermore, the Turkmenbashi Oil Processing Complex exceeded its oil refining plan by 6.7% in 2025, processing over 4.5 million tons of crude oil during the year. This complex operates under the auspices of the State Concern Turkmennebit.

MENAFN11012026000187011040ID1110582165



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search