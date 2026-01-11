Turkmennebit Exceeds Oil And Gas Production Targets In 11M2025
During the reporting period, natural gas production reached 4.2 billion cubic meters, surpassing the planned target by 66.9%.
The highest production levels were achieved at the State Concern Turkmennebit's oil and gas enterprises located in the Balkan region.
In addition to the Nebitgazchykarysh Trust, Turkmennebit also oversees the Nebitgazburawlayysh and Nebitgazduypliabatlayysh trusts.
Furthermore, the Turkmenbashi Oil Processing Complex exceeded its oil refining plan by 6.7% in 2025, processing over 4.5 million tons of crude oil during the year. This complex operates under the auspices of the State Concern Turkmennebit.
