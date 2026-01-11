Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemy Drone Hits Infrastructure Facility In Kharkiv

2026-01-11 12:03:57
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"We have information about an impact from an enemy Molniya-type UAV in Kharkiv's Slobidskyi district. The strike hit an infrastructure facility," the statement reads.

Read also: Russian forces strike infrastructure facility in Kharkiv

All relevant services are working at the scene.

Illustrative photo: Pixabay

UkrinForm

