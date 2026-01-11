Enemy Drone Hits Infrastructure Facility In Kharkiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"We have information about an impact from an enemy Molniya-type UAV in Kharkiv's Slobidskyi district. The strike hit an infrastructure facility," the statement reads.

All relevant services are working at the scene.

