Enemy Drone Hits Infrastructure Facility In Kharkiv
"We have information about an impact from an enemy Molniya-type UAV in Kharkiv's Slobidskyi district. The strike hit an infrastructure facility," the statement reads.Read also: Russian forces strike infrastructure facility in Kharkiv
All relevant services are working at the scene.
Illustrative photo: Pixabay
