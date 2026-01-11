Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Steel Border Fighters Destroy Five Russian Shelters With Drones In Kursk Sector

Steel Border Fighters Destroy Five Russian Shelters With Drones In Kursk Sector


2026-01-11 12:03:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service, which also released video footage of the combat work.

In the Kursk sector, the operators of the Aquila UAV systems demonstrated what happens when the enemy tries to wait out the war hiding in bushes.

"Two occupiers decided that if they curled up and stayed still, no one would see them. They were seen, because hide-and-seek does not work in this sector," the border guards said.

Read also: Ukraine's border guards smash Russian communications antenna, shelters in Kursk sector

In addition, Ukrainian fighters destroyed an enemy fuel tanker with an FPV drone.

Illustrative photo

MENAFN11012026000193011044ID1110582162



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search