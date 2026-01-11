Steel Border Fighters Destroy Five Russian Shelters With Drones In Kursk Sector
In the Kursk sector, the operators of the Aquila UAV systems demonstrated what happens when the enemy tries to wait out the war hiding in bushes.
"Two occupiers decided that if they curled up and stayed still, no one would see them. They were seen, because hide-and-seek does not work in this sector," the border guards said.Read also: Ukraine's border guards smash Russian communications antenna, shelters in Kursk sector
In addition, Ukrainian fighters destroyed an enemy fuel tanker with an FPV drone.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment