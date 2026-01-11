Steel Border Fighters Destroy Five Russian Shelters With Drones In Kursk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service, which also released video footage of the combat work.

In the Kursk sector, the operators of the Aquila UAV systems demonstrated what happens when the enemy tries to wait out the war hiding in bushes.

"Two occupiers decided that if they curled up and stayed still, no one would see them. They were seen, because hide-and-seek does not work in this sector," the border guards said.



In addition, Ukrainian fighters destroyed an enemy fuel tanker with an FPV drone.

