IRENA Assembly Charts Bold Energy Transition Agenda For 2026

Energy leaders to power the next chapter of global energy transition, mobilising action for inclusive growth, prosperity and long-term resilience through renewables

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 10 January 2026 - The 16th International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Assembly convenes from 11-12 January 2026 in Abu Dhabi - marking the first international energy meeting of the year.

Under the theme 'Powering Humanity: Renewable Energy for Shared Prosperity,' the global gathering will bring together 1500 ministers and high-level delegates from IRENA's 171 Member States, CEOs, investors, international organisations and youth to build a shared agenda and international cooperation priorities for a better energy future the international community can rally in 2026.

Key discussions will focus on regional energy transitions, critical enablers like grids, energy planning, digital innovation and Artificial Intelligence (AI), mobilising finance including sustainable aviation fuels as well as the question of how renewables can boost agri-foods systems and green industrialisation.

'It's time to ignite a global push and positive vision for the energy transition', said IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera. 'The world is changing fast. Shifting geopolitics and intensifying climate impacts are putting countries' energy resilience at risk. While renewables are breaking records year after year, progress remains geographically uneven, leaving many countries locked out of the benefits renewables bring. That is why our IRENA Assembly will put real-world solutions and new approaches center stage - unlocking the full potential of the energy transition as a driver of inclusive development, structural transformation and long-term resilience in both developing and developed countries.'

'At a time of uncertainty, IRENA stands as a clear and trusted voice for global cooperation on renewable energy technologies', emphasized Bojan Kumer, President of the 15th IRENA Assembly and Slovenia's Minister for the Environment, Climate and Energy. 'IRENA represents a cornerstone of the energy transition, promoting sustainable growth and long-term economic prosperity around the world. Over the past year, IRENA has successfully navigated challenges and now stands ready to continue its mission. I wish every success to the 16th IRENA Assembly.'

Betty Soto, Deputy Minister of Innovation and Energy Transition of the Dominican Republic, representing the incoming Presidency of the 16th IRENA Assembly added: 'For Small Island Developing States, the energy transition is inseparable from resilience, justice, and the right to a secure future. The Dominican Republic has shown that rapid progress is possible when national determination meets strong international cooperation, as seen in initiatives like the Sargassum-to-Energy project. As we assume the Presidency of the 16th IRENA Assembly, we are committed to fostering an inclusive, member-driven institution and advancing renewable energy as a force that powers humanity, protects the most vulnerable, and accelerates a just and sustainable global transition.'

As the supreme decision-making organ of IRENA, the Assembly has been recognised as a strategic global platform for inclusive and diverse discussions on all facets of the energy transition. Marking the 6th World Energy Transition Day, the 16th Assembly will commence on January 11, 2025, with a High-level Dialogue on 'Reimagining Energy Futures: Bold Visions for Shared Prosperity.'

Given the urgent need for political momentum and international cooperation, several Ministerial and high-level events will also be held today, on Pre-Assembly Day, January 10, 2025, to facilitate interaction among decision-makers and inform the future work of the Agency.

The 16th IRENA Assembly also kick-starts the 2026 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), taking place from January 11-15 in Abu Dhabi, where heads of state, ministers, high-level delegates, and experts will meet to accelerate the world's sustainability efforts.

