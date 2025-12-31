Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Armenia Deputy FM Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatari Diplomat

Armenia Deputy FM Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatari Diplomat


2025-12-31 02:21:34
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Vahan Kostanyan has received a copy of the credentials of Mansour bin Abdulla al-Sulaiti as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Qatar to Armenia.

MENAFN31122025000067011011ID1110543845



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search