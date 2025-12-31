Armenia Deputy FM Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatari Diplomat

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Vahan Kostanyan has received a copy of the credentials of Mansour bin Abdulla al-Sulaiti as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Qatar to Armenia.

