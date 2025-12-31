Illegal Immigrants Created A 'Mini-Bangladesh' In Karnataka: BJP

BJP Alleges 'Mini-Bangladesh' in State, Demands NIA Probe

BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday alleged that illegal immigrants have created a "mini-Bangladesh" in the state. He said this after the Karnataka BJP delegation visited the Kogilu Fakir Colony, where houses were recently demolished during an anti-encroachment drive.

Narayan, who was part of the delegation, said that the illegal immigrants from West Bengal, who first entered Kerala and Andhra Pradesh and later on reached Karnataka, have created a "mini-Bangladesh" in the state. He further urged the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to conduct background checks of illegal immigrants and deport them immediately.

"These are people who have come illegally from Bangladesh. They have systematically created a mini-Bangladesh here. They come from West Bengal and then make a soft landing in some neighbouring states like Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, and then later infiltrate into Karnataka... Their backgrounds should be checked, and they should be informed that they are immediately deported, and the strictest possible action is taken against them. The NIA should investigate the background of each and every individual..." he said.

State Government Responds to Demolition Drive

DCM Shivakumar Blames 'Land Thieves'

Earlier this week, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the Kogilu Fakir Colony to inspect the situation. "They (encroachers) have built all the houses on the garbage dump, some people are mixing politics... The Kerala government has gone out to show sympathy to the minorities, but here, everyone is cheering me. Some people have taken money and built illegal houses..." he said.

His reaction came after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had recently severely criticised the Congress government for demolishing houses of the minorities in Karnataka.

Shivakumar said that a meeting has been called by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to address the situation. He stated that strict action will be taken against the "land thieves."

"There is an image of who took the money, and we will take action against those who took the money. We cannot give a chance to land thieves..." he said.

CM Siddaramaiah Details Demolition, Promises Relief

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also detailed the ongoing demolition of illegally built houses in Kogilu village near Yelahanka in Bengaluru, stating that at least 164 sheds have been demolished after notices were served to residents.

He stated that after verifying all residents, genuine evictees who lost their homes will be accommodated at Byappanahalli. (ANI)

