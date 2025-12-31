Russian Troops Try To Bypass Vovchansk To Expand Control Zone - Defense Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Viktor Trehubov, the Head of the Communications Directorate of the Joint Forces Grouping, stated this during a TV broadcast, Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"If we take Vovchansk itself, the situation there is quite stable. Our forces have entrenched themselves along the river, and the Russians are not pushing further there. The problem is rather that they are trying to go around, trying to apply pressure and expand their control zone, for example in the nearby settlement of Vilcha. They are being driven out from there, they are taking losses, but they keep trying to enter again, infiltrating and attempting to expand their presence there," Trehubov said.

He added that at present the city itself is not the main problem; rather, it is the enemy's attempts to bypass it through smaller nearby settlements. The only way to counter the enemy is to destroy its small infantry groups, he emphasized.

As Ukrinform previously reported, near Vovchansk on the Southern Slobozhanshchyna axis, Russian troops are using standard small-infantry-group tactics with active use of drones.

