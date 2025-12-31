Cargo Throughput Via Ports Reached 76.1 Million Tonnes This Year Kuleba

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Kuleba stated this on Telegram.

"In 2025, maritime logistics remained one of the key areas of export and import. The ports of Greater Odesa – Pivdennyi, Odesa, and Chornomorsk – as well as the ports of the Danube region, were operational. The total cargo throughput via maritime logistics over the past year amounted to 76.1 million tonnes, of which 67.8 million tonnes were handled by the ports of Greater Odesa," Kuleba said.

In addition, more than 8.2 million tonnes of cargo were handled over the past year through the Danube ports of Izmail, Reni, and Ust-Dunaisk, which provided alternative export routes and helped reduce pressure on land border crossings.

Russia attacks ports in Odesa region, industrial and port infrastructure damaged

According to Kuleba, the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company saw the average number of convoys increase by 3.8 times, average monthly transport volumes rise by 43%, and the share of return cargo loads double. The company's operating losses decreased by 1.5 times, while administrative costs were cut in half.

In the first 11 months of 2025, the Odesa ports handled nearly 68 million tonnes of cargo, while the Danube cluster ports processed more than 8 million tonnes.