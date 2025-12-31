Ashes 2025: Michael Vaughan Gives HONEST Advice To Usman Khawaja On His Test Retirement

Former England captain Michael Vaughan shared his thoughts on Usman Khawaja's future in Test cricket ahead of the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Ashes 2025 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which will begin on January 4. Khawaja's possible retirement from the longest format of the game has become a major talking point among fans and experts, as the Ashes series finale will be played at his home ground.

Usman Khawaja, who has been Australia's batting mainstay across all formats, mainly in Test cricket, for several years, has been at the centre of retirement speculation due to his age and the significance of playing the final Ashes 2025 Test on his home soil. The 39-year-old has not dropped any hint about the possibility of calling it quits from his international career, but former Australian cricketers Michael Clarke, Brett Lee, and Kerry O'Keeffe suggested Khawaja retire after the SCG Test.

Australia head coach Matthew McDonald confirmed that Usman Khawaja will feature in the playing XI for the final Ashes Test, but there has been no official communication yet from the veteran batter about drawing the curtains on his international career.

'You Decide Your Destiny'

As Usman Khawaja's possible Test retirement dominates the discussion ahead of the final Ashes Test at his home ground in Sydney, former England captain Michael Vaughan gave his perspective on the debatable topic of the ongoing Ashes series.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Vaughan advised Khawaja to decide on your future rather than being influenced by outside opinions.

“There comes a point where you can't let other people decide your destiny. 'I would say to Usman, 'Don't let them decide. You decide your destiny,” Vaughan said.

Usman Khawaja will play his 88th Test when Australia takes on England in the Ashes 2025 series finale at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Since he turned 39 during the Adelaide Test, there has been uncertainty looming around his future in Test cricket as he approaches the twilight of his career. Khawaja has batted at No.4 in three Tests of the Ashes series, as Australian management backed Travis Head to open alongside debutant Jake Weatherald.

In the Ashes 2025, Usman Khawaja has amassed 153 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 30.60 in five innings across three Tests. The veteran batter was ruled out of the Pink-Ball Test due to a back spasm sustained during the first innings of the Perth opener.

Vaughan Cites Risk if Khawaja Doesn't Retire on His Terms

Though Michael Vaughan backed Usman Khawaja to take a call on his future by himself, the former England captain cited the risk, stating that if veteran Australian batter doesn't retire on his terms, his career could end abruptly without getting the farewell he deserves. Vaughan added that there could not be a better way for Khawaja to end his career than by finishing his Test career at his home ground.

“Usman has had an incredible career, and not many get the chance to say goodbye on their own terms at their own venue. If he doesn't do that, he runs the risk of his career ending not on his own terms," the 2005 Ashes-winning captain said.

“I can't think of a better way to say goodbye than at his home ground in an Ashes series. If Uzzie has got the energy and capacity to really want to fight on, yeah, I could see that happening, but leaving in Sydney in an Ashes series sounds pretty good to me," he added.

Usman Khawaja has a great record at home ground, SCG, amassing 875 runs, including 4 centuries and a fifty, at an average of 50.28 in nine matches. In his Test career, Khawaja has aggregated 6206 runs, including 16 centuries and 28 fifties, at an average of 43.39 in 87 matches.