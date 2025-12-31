Cyprus Promises 'New Approach' During EU Council Presidency

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos stated this in a comment to The Guardian, Ukrinform reports.

Kombos assured that Cyprus will handle its EU presidency in a disciplined and dedicated manner and with a "different mindset".

"We believe that small states have a lot to offer in these kind of situations," he said.

Sybiha thanks Denmark for supporting Ukraine during presidency of EU Council

He promised that the EU's attention will continue to be focused on Ukraine, which has been defending itself against Russian aggressors for four years. According to him, Cyprus knows well what military conflicts and occupation mean.

"The agenda is rightly about Ukraine and it will remain so. But we want to bring into the mix issues relating to the wider Middle East region because we see Cyprus as being part of that region as well," Kombos said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides stated that Cyprus will continue to support Ukraine during its six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union, which will begin on January 1, 2026.

Photo: cyprus-mail