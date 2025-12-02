BC.GAME Named Exclusive Gaming Partner Of Crypto Fight Night 2025

Crypto Fight Night (CFN) has confirmed a partnership with BC.GAME, which will serve as the event's Exclusive Gaming Partner for the 2025 edition. A dedicated Crypto Fight Night section is now live on the homepage with official pre-fight betting markets for the full card ahead of fight night on December 5.

One of the most anticipated nights on the crypto fight calendar is just around the corner. On December 5, 2025, Crypto Fight Night (CFN) will team up with crypto-native online brand BC.GAME, which has been appointed as the event's Exclusive Gaming Partner. Under the partnership, provides official betting markets for the entire CFN card, and a dedicated hub on the platform where players can place bets on every fight.

The collaboration focuses on the people in the decentralized world who are willing to“step into the ring” – real clashes under the lights, amplified by the energy of on-chain communities. The result is not just a show, but a full fight-and-gaming night tailored to crypto natives.

Fight night + official markets

For the 2025 edition, Crypto Fight Night delivers a full evening where power in the ring meets Web3 culture.

In the ring, fans will see a complete professional boxing card built around a WBC Middle East title fight, supported by heavyweight clashes, a women's bout, and appearances from personalities across the broader Web3 space.

Around the ring, founders, traders, builders, and creators come together under one roof, turning the event into a live snapshot of crypto culture with lights, music, and social moments.

As Exclusive Gaming Partner, has launched a dedicated online hub for CFN, giving players a single place to view the schedule, markets, and available bets:



A prominent“Crypto Fight Night” section is live on the homepage;

The full fight card, key data points, and main markets are aggregated in one place. Official betting options – including win markets, total rounds, and method-of-victory selections – are available so players can place pre-fight bets on every bout.

How to get involved

With the Crypto Fight Night hub now live on the homepage, players can:



Preview the full fight card and running order ahead of December 5.

Browse core information and official markets for each bout. Select the fighters they want to back and place pre-fight bets on CFN.

About Crypto Fight Night

Crypto Fight Night (CFN) is a high-intensity event IP that brings together boxing and the crypto world. Professional fighters share the stage with figures from cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3, combining live action, storytelling, and community engagement to create shareable high-energy moments and bring decentralized ideas into mainstream venues.

About

BC.GAME BC.GAME is a crypto-native online gaming brand that blends games, sports, and entertainment content to deliver a variety of interactive experiences for players around the world. Designed with Web3 audiences in mind, the platform supports multiple digital assets and lets players follow live events, explore sports products, and place bets within a single ecosystem.