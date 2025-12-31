Head Of SSU Sums Up Year: Operation Spider Web, Destruction Of Russian Submarine, And Strikes On Enemy Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was emphasized by SSU Chairman Vasyl Maliuk in his New Year's greeting, published on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Together, we have gone through another year of war. A year of endurance, responsibility, and struggle. Hundreds of difficult challenges and trials, but at the same time, stunning results, which were made possible thanks to the professionalism of the Security Service of Ukraine,” Maliuk said.

He recalled that 2025 was the year when the unique special operation“Spider Web” was carried out, as a result of which 41 Russian strategic aircraft were destroyed.

"The year when we reached the Russians even underwater: the Crimean bridge was shaken for the third time by an underwater explosion, and a Russian submarine was hit by the Service right in the port of Novorossiysk. This is a year of systematic strikes against enemy infrastructure that supports the war and combat“sanctions” by the SSU against the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation," the head of the SSU emphasized.

He added that every sixth tank hit by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the front line is credited to the SSU.

Maliuk noted that in 2025, the SSU did not allow the situation inside the country to be destabilized, did everything to prevent terrorist attacks and sabotage, and exposed enemy agents and traitors on a massive scale.

“The Russians wanted to break through our defenses on the battlefield and within the state. However, we did not allow them to do so. On the contrary, we outplayed the occupiers on their territory. We struck where they least expected it,” said the head of the special service.

He emphasized that this year has demonstrated the full strength of the Ukrainian character.“For Ukrainians, freedom is not an abstract concept. It is part of our identity. Therefore, with God in our hearts and faith in a bright future, we will continue our struggle,” Maliuk said.

The head of the SSU also noted that the goal of Ukrainians is a lasting and just peace, and wished everyone strength, endurance, and victory.

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 1, the SSU conducted a unique special operation to simultaneously strike four military airfields in the rear of the Russian Federation: Olenya, Ivanovo, Dyagilevo, and Belaya. Russian strategic aviation, which shells Ukrainian cities, was based there. The estimated cost of the equipment destroyed as a result of the SSU special operation exceeds USD 7 billion. The total losses of the Russian Federation's aviation amount to 41 units, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22, Tu-160, as well as An-12 and Il-78 aircraft.

Photo: SSU