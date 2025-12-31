Ukraine Surprised By Reaction Of Some Central Asian Countries To Fake“Attack On Putin's Residence”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in a comment by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhiy, Ukrinform reports.

"We believe that the reactions to Russian fakes are not worthy of the aforementioned Central Asian states, with which Ukraine seeks to develop friendly and pragmatic relations based on the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit. Such reactions also contradict the position declared by these states in support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, which is being violated by the aggressor state," the Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed.

According to him, the concern over the fictitious attack on Putin's palace is particularly surprising given the lack of reaction from the countries concerned to regular and real Russian strikes on civilians in Ukraine. In addition, Tykhyi recalled that the countries that have now declared“attacks on state facilities” made no statements on September 7, 2025, when a Russian missile hit the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

“We believe that attempts to play into Russian propaganda, based on the short-term interests of these countries in their relations with Russia at present, contradict centuries of history and traditions of Central Asian countries in their struggle for independence and self-determination,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

As reported by Ukrinform, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker doubts Moscow's claims about an alleged“attack” by Ukrainian drones on Putin's residence, as he only trusts American intelligence.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the information about the strikes on Putin's Valdai residence is fake news invented by the Russians to disrupt the successful negotiations on ending the war.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine stated that Russia has been conducting an information operation since December 29 to disrupt the agreements reached between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States. According to intelligence reports, Russia will continue to use the“attack on Valdai” narrative to justify strengthening its negotiating position, future combined attacks on Ukraine during the New Year holidays, and discrediting the Ukrainian leadership.