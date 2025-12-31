Ukraine's MFA Summons Indian, Pakistani Diplomats Over Support For Fake Claim Of 'Attack On Putin's Residence'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the MFA press service, according to Ukrinform.

"The heads of the diplomatic missions of India and Pakistan were informed of the Ukrainian side's rejection of statements by the heads of government of these countries supporting yet another Russian lie about an alleged attack on Putin's residence," the foreign ministry said.

The MFA expressed hope that the leaders of these countries would voice deep concern over Russia's real attacks on civilian facilities in Ukraine and demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine, against which Russia has been waging an unjustified and unprovoked aggression for the fourth year.

Ukraine surprised by reaction of some Central Asian countries to fake“attack on Putin's residence”

The ministry also reported that appropriate political and diplomatic response measures were taken by the Embassy of Ukraine in the United Arab Emirates regarding similar statements by the Emirati side. In addition, Ukraine's embassies in Central Asian states conveyed to officials in their host countries Ukraine's position on the inadmissibility of playing along with Russian propaganda and Russia's attempts to derail the peace process.

As Ukrinform previously reported, US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker doubts Moscow's claims about an alleged "attack" by Ukrainian drones on Putin's residence, saying he trusts only US intelligence.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that information about strikes on Putin's Valdai residence is a fake invented by the Russians to disrupt successful negotiations on ending the war. Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service said that since December 29 Russia has been conducting an information operation to undermine agreements reached between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States.

According to intelligence, Russia will use the "attack on Valdai" theme to justify strengthening its negotiating position, future combined attacks on Ukraine during the New Year holidays, and the discrediting of Ukraine's leadership.

