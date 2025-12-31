All Set For Launching HH The Father Amir Equestrian Prix

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The organizing committee of the Doha Equestrian Tour announced that all preparations for the launch of the 1st edition of HH the Father Amir Equestrian Prix are set.

The event marks the opening championship of the Doha Equestrian Tour's new season, to take place at Longines Arena at Al Shaqab from January 2 to 31.

Featuring the participation of more than 240 riders from an elite group of local and international competitors, the championship is expected to see strong competitions befitting the scale and prestige of the event, especially as the total prize money exceeds EUR 3.3 million, making it one of the largest tournaments in terms of value and turnout regionally.

The organizing committee affirmed that the inaugural edition will serve as a strong outset for the Doha Equestrian Tour 2026 season and will reflect Qatar's status as a global destination for equestrian sport.

President of the Qatar Equestrian Federation Badr bin Mohammed Al Darwish said that HH the Father Amir Equestrian Prix is one of the Doha Equestrian Tour's most prominent strategic initiatives, noting that the Doha

Tour includes ten international championships, ranging in classification from one to five-star events, running from January 2 to April 4, with total prize money exceeding EUR 10 million.

Al Darwish stressed that HH the Father Amir Equestrian Prix is a national platform in line with global standards, reflecting Qatar's vision of leveraging sport as a tool for sustainable development and strengthening international presence, in addition to being the opening event of the Doha Equestrian Tour.

The President of the Qatar Equestrian Federation added that the championship carries special symbolism due to its association with the name of HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, who laid the foundations for the country's comprehensive development and directly contributed to building its sports infrastructure, in addition to establishing equestrian sport as an integral part of Qatar's cultural identity.

The Qatar Equestrian Federation places great importance on HH the Father Amir Equestrian Prix, deeming it a valuable opportunity to enhance Qatar's position on the global equestrian stage, to expand international rider participation, and to support equestrian sport both locally and regionally.

HH the Father Amir Equestrian Prix also represents an important driver of the sports economy, attracting visitors as well as official and sporting delegations, in addition to stimulating investments related to equestrian activities and the organization of major events.

Moreover, HH the Father Amir Equestrian Prix will coincide with a series of global sporting tournaments and events happening in Qatar, thus, enhancing event integration, amplifying economic and media impact, and strengthening Doha's standing as a global sports hub capable of delivering a comprehensive model for hosting major sporting events.

For his part, Secretary General of the Qatar Equestrian Federation Sheikh Ahmad bin Nooh Al-Thani stated that the Doha Equestrian Tour, led by HH the Father Amir Equestrian Prix, represents an extension of the federation's approach to building a sustainable sporting legacy based on quality, excellence, and innovation, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, and reinforcing the country's position on the international equestrian stage.

He added that early on, the organizing committee was keen on ensuring that the 1st edition of HH the Father Amir Equestrian Prix would be a benchmark in terms of organization and competition, in line with the International Equestrian Federation (FEI)'s standards.

The Secretary General of the Qatar Equestrian Federation noted that the event's program includes a variety of categories ranging from one-star to five-star events, in addition to junior and youth competitions, ensuring broad participation, providing opportunities to discover national talent, and raising the level of technical competition across the championship's four rounds.

All organizational and technical requirements at the Longines Arena at Al Shaqab have also been finalized, including arena preparations, officiating, logistics, hospitality services, as well as media arrangements and television broadcasting.

This aims to deliver a comprehensive sporting experience for riders and spectators alike, and to further enhance the reputation of the Doha Equestrian Tour as one of the leading international championships on the global equestrian calendar. (QNA)