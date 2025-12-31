Doha Festival City Ends 2025 As Qatar's Best Premium Shopping Mall Experience

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha Festival City cemented its position as more than a shopping destination in 2025, it became where Qatar came together. Welcoming over 20mn guests, the mall evolved into an essential part of weekly life with guests spending nearly three hours per visit and returning one to two times per week.

Home to more than 500 trading brands across nearly 5,000sqm, the mall continued to set the benchmark for fashion, beauty and lifestyle retail in Qatar. Visitors discovered exclusive concepts and also strengthened its role as a thought leader.

In line with evolving design and customer expectations, more than 44 brands completed refurbishments and relocations. Throughout 2025, the mall delivered a dynamic calendar of experiences connecting families, youth and culture lovers across the nation.

It brought the highest redemption coupon participation under the Shop and Win campaign at Shop Qatar 2025, earning Highest Participation and Best Branding awards. National Sports Day saw thousands engage in HIIT, Zumba, wellness sessions and a children's mini-Olympics. During Ramadan, the Festival Cares initiative brought the community together through the Branches of Kindness installation in partnership with Qatar Charity, Dreama Orphan Care experiences and traditional Garangao celebrations.

Eid Al Adha welcomed families with the seven-day Blippi's Garage activation at Center Court. At The Village, visitors gathered for live Arab Cup match screenings and live performances by El Shami, DJ Aseel and Rahma Riad. Sustainability remains a core focus for the mall. During Earth Hour, led by young Qatari advocates, lighting across the mall were dimmed by 50%.

Youth Fest 2025, in collaboration with Qatar Museums, promoted eco-conscious practices and creative expression, while #FestivalCares initiatives included gold sponsorship of the Tarsheed Carnival, partnerships with Qatar Sustainability Week and Earthna, and sustainability-focused fashion shoots with Harper's Bazaar Qatar. Recognised for excellence, the mall was named Premier Shopping Mall Experience at the Qatar Tourism Awards for the second time.

The mall's gift card continued to grow in popularity, used by more than 16,000 shoppers and delivering a 122% increase in purchases, further enhancing convenience and choice for visitors. The mall enters 2026 focused on optimising the customer journey through a hospitality-led approach, continued expansion across fashion, beauty and sportswear, combined with elevated service standards to drive performance and engagement.

