Assam CM Hails PM Modi's Leadership For Boghibeel Bridge

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Dec 31 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for expediting and completing several long-pending infrastructure projects across the country, stating that such initiatives have transformed Assam's development trajectory and strengthened national connectivity.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's post on social media platform X highlighting projects that had remained stalled for decades - including the Bogibeel Bridge in Assam, the Jammu–Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla railway link, the Navi Mumbai International Airport in Maharashtra, and the modernisation and expansion of the Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh - Sarma underscored the importance of decisive governance and sustained political will.

In his post on X, the Assam Chief Minister described the Bogibeel Bridge as an iconic symbol of the state's progress and development.

He said the landmark infrastructure project was made possible due to the“visionary leadership” of Prime Minister Modi and the effective use of the PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) platform to overcome long-standing bottlenecks.

“The iconic Bogibeel Bridge stands as a proud symbol of Assam's progress, enabled by the visionary leadership of Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi Ji and the transformative PRAGATI platform,” Sarma wrote, adding that the project reaffirms the Prime Minister's steadfast commitment to powering Assam's growth story.

The 4.94-km-long Bogibeel Bridge over the Brahmaputra River, which connects Dibrugarh and Dhemaji districts, has significantly improved road and rail connectivity in eastern Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

It has also played a crucial role in boosting trade, tourism and strategic mobility in the region.

Sarma said that projects like the Bogibeel Bridge reflect a broader shift in governance under the Modi-led government, where infrastructure projects that were delayed for decades are now being executed within defined timelines.

He said the completion of such projects has helped integrate remote regions with the national mainstream and unlocked new economic opportunities.

The Chief Minister further noted that Assam has witnessed unprecedented infrastructure growth in recent years, ranging from bridges and highways to airports and railway connectivity, largely due to the Centre's focused attention on the Northeast.

He said the successful completion of long-pending projects not only strengthens India's infrastructure backbone but also restores public faith in governance and execution.

Sarma added that Assam will continue to work closely with the Centre to accelerate development and ensure inclusive growth across the state.