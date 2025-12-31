NYE Celebrations In UAE: Authorities Warn Against Illegal Fireworks

[Editor's note: UAE is welcoming the New Year with a bang. Stay tuned to the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest updates on NYE celebrations in UAE ]

In the UAE, using, possessing, selling, or trading firecrackers without permission is strictly prohibited under federal law. Authorities state these explosive materials pose significant risks to life and property.

As the country gears up to celebrate New Year's Eve, Fujairah Police have issued a public safety advisory urging citizens and residents to celebrate responsibly and avoid the use, possession, or trading of fireworks without authorisation.

Authorities cited the serious risks fireworks pose to individuals, property, and community safety, and highlighted the legal consequences of violating federal law.

Fujairah Police reminded the public that fireworks can cause severe physical injuries, including burns and permanent disability, and can lead to devastating fires when mishandled. They also stressed that children are particularly vulnerable to the dangers of fireworks and that it is the responsibility of parents and guardians to keep them away from explosive materials.

Under the Federal Decree Law No. 17 of 2019 governing arms, ammunition, explosives, and hazardous materials, the handling and dealing of fireworks is subject to strict regulation:

Unlicensed dealing, importing, exporting, manufacturing, or transporting fireworks is a criminal offence. Individuals found involved in these activities without a valid licence face a minimum fine of Dh100,000 and imprisonment for at least one year, or both penalties, as stipulated under Article 54 of the law.

Possession or use of fireworks without a permit also carries significant penalties. According to enforcement interpretations of the same federal law, individuals may be subject to fines of at least Dh50,000 and other legal actions if caught using display fireworks or explosive devices without regulatory approval

Authorities also note that fireworks are classified as explosive materials under federal legislation, meaning unauthorised possession or use carries risks beyond administrative fines and may lead to criminal prosecution.

Residents are encouraged to participate in official, licensed public firework display rather than use private fireworks. Over 60 locations in UAE are ready to light up the sky with bright colours and designs. Dubai's Global Village to welcome 2026 with seven countdowns and there will be an attempt to break five new Guinness World Records at Al Wathba in Abu Dhabi.