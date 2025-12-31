Shah Rukh Khan, Alicia Keys: Dubai, Abu Dhabi Star-Studded On New Year's Eve 2026

From Bollywood royalty to Grammy-winning global icons, the UAE is ending the year in unmistakably star-studded style. As Dubai and Abu Dhabi gear up for New Year's Eve 2026, some of the world's biggest celebrities are touching down to headline concerts, luxury galas and city-wide celebrations that go far beyond the midnight countdown. Whether it's Shah Rukh Khan adding Bollywood flair to Downtown Dubai or chart-topping musicians performing against backdrops like Saadiyat Island and Palm Jumeirah, these are the celebrity appearances set to define the UAE's most glamorous night of the year.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has arrived in Dubai ahead of the city's highly anticipated New Year's Eve celebrations, fuelling excitement across social media and adding star power to what is set to be one of the grandest countdowns of the year. This comes as Emaar unveils an extended eight-day New Year programme running from December 31 to January 7, transforming Downtown Dubai into a week-long festival featuring art installations, technology-led displays and live entertainment designed for both on-ground audiences and global live-stream viewers. A key highlight is a ticketed Burj Park event developed with Frontstage under Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, bringing Bollywood-inspired performances, parades and festival-style experiences to the Burj Khalifa backdrop, reinforcing the actor's long-standing connection with the city.

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys will return to Abu Dhabi to headline the first-ever New Year's Eve edition of the Saadiyat Nights concert series, marking her second appearance at the event following a sold-out show in 2024. The US singer-songwriter's performance comes as she is reportedly working on a new album due next year, which will follow her 2022 release Keys II. The concert is part of an expanded Saadiyat Nights season running until March, with upcoming shows by Mariah Carey, Diana Ross and Lewis Capaldi, and fans can expect to hear signature hits including Fallin', If I Ain't Got You and No One, with doors opening at 5pm and ticket prices starting from Dh295.

John Legend

John Legend, the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winning singer-songwriter, will headline a black-tie New Year's Eve gala at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, performing on the Palace Terrace with sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf. The evening includes a reception, dinner and fireworks before a live set featuring some of his best-known songs, including All of Me and Love Me Now. Doors open at 8pm, with tickets priced from Dh3,500.

Maroon 5

Maroon 5 will headline a New Year's Eve celebration at Atlantis The Palm, with the American pop-rock band set to perform a hit-packed set featuring chart-toppers such as Moves Like Jagger, Sugar and This Love. The evening goes beyond the concert itself, combining a lavish buffet dinner with a fireworks display spanning Palm Jumeirah. Doors open at 7pm, with tickets starting from Dh4,500.