NYE In Dubai: Workers Welcome New Year 'In Grand Way' At Massive Celebrations

Last year, Abdul Raqeeb watched New Year's Eve from a distance. While others counted down, he was already preparing for the long night ahead - cleaning streets and public spaces after the celebrations ended.

This year is different for him. For the first time since he arrived in Dubai two years ago, he is sitting down, listening to music, and waiting for the new year to begin.

Recommended For You

Raqeeb, who works for a cleaning and maintenance company, was among hundreds of workers gathered in Al Quoz for a New Year's Eve celebration.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dressed in simple clothes, he sat among thousands of residents and a phone in hand, recording short videos to send back home.

“Last year, I cleaned after the celebration,” he said softly.“This year, I am celebrating it.”

Beside him is his friend Wasim, his colleagues and some friends. These residents of Dubai have worked together for years with it feeling almost unnoticed.“Usually, this time is busy for us,” Wasim said.

“Today, we are not working. We are just sitting, enjoying the night and welcoming the new year in a grand way,” said Wasim.