10,000 Cameras, 5,000 Employees: How RTA Keeps Dubai Moving On NYE

[Editor's note: UAE is welcoming the New Year with a bang. Stay tuned to the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest updates on NYE celebrations in UAE ]

As Dubai residents gather across the emirate to ring in the new year, more than 5,500 Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) personnel, including staff, inspectors, vendors and control-room operators, will work to ensure traffic moves smoothly. Over 10,000 cameras will monitor roads, public transport networks, and stations, enabling instant responses to congestion or emergencies.

According to Salahaldeen Almarzooqi, Director of Intelligent Traffic Systems at RTA's Traffic and Roads Agency, the planning for this year's celebration began over a year ago.

"We started planning for this year as soon as last year's event was over,” he said.“We use all the resources, technologies, data and the lessons we learnt to make sure that we make the following year's event even better. There is also a mix of experienced staff and new team members manning the locations for continuity and training."

He said the RTA also factors in the increase in the number of people using their services.“Last year, 2.5 million people used public transport and taxis to get to their choice of destination for NYE 2025,” he said.“The year before that, it was 2.2 million. So each year, we are prepared for an increasing number of people to use our public transport system.”

Always on alert

According to Almarzooqi, the team at RTA control centers is always on alert.“We use AI-powered sensors, cameras and control rooms to assess the situation in real time, and closures are implemented gradually,” he said.“We always make sure that as soon as there is a plan or scenario that needs a particular response, we switch to it immediately.”

To accommodate large crowds, RTA has significantly expanded public transport capacity. A total of 14,000 taxis will operate across Dubai during the event, with more than 5,000 assigned to Downtown areas.

He added that senior management and crisis teams are on standby throughout the event and emphasised continuous coordination across agencies to ensure a safe, smooth celebration.

Rolling road closures will begin across the emirate at 4pm in several areas, including Downtown Dubai and JBR.