BTC/USD Forex Signal 31/12: Bitcoin May Crash (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 80,000. Add a stop-loss at 91,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 91,000. Add a stop-loss at 80,000.
The reaction was mild because recent data showed that inflation dropped in November, while the economy expanded at a faster pace than expected in the third quarter of this year.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe eight-hour timeframe chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has moved sideways in the past few weeks. It has remained inside the key support level at 84,685 and the resistance level at 90,488 since December 14.As a result, the MACD indicator has remained at the zero line, while the Average Directional Index is below 20, a sign that the volatility has continued.The pair remains below the Supertrend indicator and is consolidating at the 50-period moving average.Therefore, the most likely BTC/USD forecast is neutral with a bearish bias as it has formed a bearish pennant pattern. A breakdown will likely retest the key support level at 80,000. On the other hand, a move above the resistance at 90,488 will invalidate the bearish outlook.Ready to trade our daily Forex signals? Here's a list of some of the best crypto brokers to check out.
