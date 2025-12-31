Abu Dhabi Announces Free Parking And Toll Fees For New Year Holiday

[Editor's note: UAE is welcoming the New Year with a bang. Stay tuned to the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest updates on NYE celebrations in UAE ]

Abu Dhabi residents and visitors can use public parking and toll roads for free during the New Year holiday. The Mawaqif parking system and Darb toll gates will not charge any fees on Thursday, January 1, 2026. Regular paid parking and tolls will start again on Friday, January 2, 2026.

This free parking and toll offer lets drivers travel around the city without paying fees during public holidays. It continues Abu Dhabi's practice of making travel easier and safer during festive times.

On normal days, Mawaqif parking has two types of zones:



Premium Parking, marked by white and turquoise zones, costs Dh3 per hour with a maximum stay of 4 hours. You need to pay from 8am to midnight. Standard Parking, shown by black and turquoise zones, costs Dh2 per hour or Dh15 for the whole day. The maximum stay is 24 hours, and payment is required from 8am to midnight.

Customer happiness centres in Abu Dhabi will be closed on January 1 and will reopen on January 2. This also applies to the drivers and vehicles licensing centres in Abu Dhabi and the main licensing centre in Al Ain.

Residents can use Abu Dhabi government services at any time through the Q Mobility app or website, the Darb app, the Tamm platform, or by calling the support centre at 800 3009.

Authorities remind everyone to follow traffic rules and plan their trips carefully, as traffic is likely to be heavier during the New Year celebrations.

The Abu Dhabi government has confirmed that January 1, 2026 is a public holiday. On Friday, January 2, UAE public sector employees will work from home.