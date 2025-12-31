UAE Rulers Congratulate World Leaders On New Year 2026, Wish For Peoples' Prosperity

[Editor's note: UAE is welcoming the New Year with a bang. Stay tuned to the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest updates on NYE celebrations in UAE ]

UAE's leaders have sent their congratulations on the occasion of the New Year 2026 as some countries across the world have already started ringing in the new year.

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent congratulatory messages on the festive occasion to Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, Kings, Presidents and Princes of countries, wishing them good health and wellness and their goodness and prosperity of their people.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chief of the Presidential Court, also sent similar congratulatory messages on the occasion to respective heads of states.