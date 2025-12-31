New Year Holiday In UAE: Motorists To Enjoy 2-Day Free Public Parking In Ajman

[Editor's note: UAE is welcoming the New Year with a bang. Stay tuned to the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest updates on NYE celebrations in UAE ]

Ajman announced operating hours for parking services and customer service centres during the New Year holiday, along with free parking on New Year's Day.

On the occasion of the New Year, paid public parking in Ajman will be free of charge on Thursday, January 1. Paid parking services will resume on Saturday, January 3. Public parking is generally free on Fridays in Ajman.

Several service centres will remain closed or operate with alternative work arrangements. The Main Customer Happiness Center, Manama Center, Masfout Center, and the Lease Regulation Department will be closed on January 1. These centres will operate remotely on January 2, then resume normal operations on January 3.

Ajman residents were also informed that collection services will be suspended at all Customer Happiness Centers on Wednesday, 31 December 2025, starting from 12:30 pm until the end of official working hours, due to fiscal year-end closing procedures for 2025.

Similar New Year arrangements have been announced across other emirates.

In Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority has confirmed that public parking will be free on January 1, with the exception of multi-storey car parks and certain special zones. Normal parking fees will resume on January 2.

In Abu Dhabi, paid public parking under the Mawaqif system will also be free on New Year's Day, with regular charges resuming the following day. Toll fees at Darb gates are typically waived on public holidays as well.

In Sharjah, public parking is traditionally free on January 1, although motorists are advised to check signage, as some areas operate under continuous paid parking even during holidays.