TN Allocates Rs 248.44 Cr For Pongal Gift Hampers Decision On Cash Component Awaited

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 31 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has earmarked Rs 248.44 crore for procuring essential food items to be distributed as part of the Pongal gift hampers for the upcoming harvest festival.

The benefit will reach around 2.22 crore rice ration card holders across the State, reaffirming the government's commitment to providing festive assistance to households during the annual celebration.

According to an official order issued by the Food and Consumer Protection Department on Wednesday, the allocation covers the procurement of raw rice, sugar, and full-sized sugarcane, which form the core components of the traditional Pongal gift hamper.

Of the total allocation, Rs 164 crore has been earmarked for the purchase of rice and sugar, while Rs 84.70 crore has been sanctioned for procuring sugarcane.

As per the government order, raw rice will be procured at a rate of Rs 25 per kilogram, while sugar will be purchased at Rs 48.54 per kilogram.

Each ration card holder will receive a full-sized sugarcane priced at Rs 38, maintaining the practice followed in recent years to ensure uniformity in distribution across the state.

Officials said procurement activities are being streamlined to ensure timely distribution ahead of the Pongal festival, which is celebrated with great fervour across Tamil Nadu.

The Food and Cooperation Department has instructed concerned agencies to complete the procurement process and logistical arrangements well in advance to avoid last-minute delays.

However, while the food components of the Pongal hamper have been finalised, uncertainty remains over the cash component that traditionally accompanies the gift.

In previous years, the state government had provided a cash incentive along with the essential items, which was widely welcomed by beneficiaries.

According to officials, discussions are currently underway between the Chief Minister's Office and the Finance Department to determine the amount to be disbursed this year.

A formal announcement on the cash component is expected soon, once the deliberations are completed and financial approvals are in place.

With over 2.22 crore families set to benefit, the Pongal gift scheme continues to be one of the state's largest welfare initiatives, aimed at easing household expenses during the festive season and reinforcing the government's commitment to social welfare.