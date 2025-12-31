PM Modi Greets INSV Kaundinya Crew As India Ushers In 2026

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended New Year greetings to the crew of INSV Kaundinya, who are currently on a maritime voyage, lauding their spirit and dedication as the country prepared to welcome 2026.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said he was delighted to receive a picture from the crew and conveyed his best wishes to them as they marked the New Year while sailing on the high seas.

"Delighted to receive this picture from the team of INSV Kaundinya. Heartening to see their enthusiasm. As we are all set to usher in 2026, my special greetings to the INSV Kaundinya team, which is on the high seas. May the rest of their journey also be full of joy and success," PM Modi said.

The post was accompanied by an image showing members of the crew standing on the deck of the vessel against the open sea, with the ship's distinctive sail visible in the background.

INSV Kaundinya is a traditional sailing vessel inspired by ancient Indian ship designs depicted on historical seals and artefacts. The ship is seen as a representation of India's long maritime tradition and its historic links with seafaring trade routes across the Indian Ocean.

The vessel's voyages are aimed at navigation training as well as at highlighting India's civilisational connections with the seas, including maritime trade and cultural exchange.

The Prime Minister's message was also seen as a gesture of encouragement to those serving the nation away from home during the New Year.