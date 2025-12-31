Senior CPI-M Leader Surendran Dismisses Reports Of SIT Questioning In Sabarimala Gold Case

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31 (IANS) Senior CPI-M leader and former State Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Wednesday strongly refuted what he termed as“fabricated narratives” circulated by sections of the media following his questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold heist case.

Taking to social media, the Kazhakoottam MLA accused certain media outlets of spreading unverified claims that could mislead the public.

Clarifying the circumstances of his appearance before the SIT, Kadakampally said he had presented himself before the High Court-appointed investigation team last Saturday at the Crime Branch headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Rejecting suggestions of secrecy, he stressed that his statement was recorded in broad daylight and at an official location.

He added that he arrived in his regular vehicle bearing the MLA board and returned to his office after completing the procedure.

The former minister took sharp exception to reports alleging that he had written or signed notes seeking favours for prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti.

He pointed out that all files connected to the Sabarimala gold seizure are presently under judicial scrutiny and that copies of these documents are already available with the media.

“If any such application bearing my note exists, it should be placed in the public domain,” he said.

Kadakampally also dismissed claims that official files related to the handover of seized gold contained references to ministerial directions aimed at helping Potti.

He challenged those making the allegations to produce any such document for public examination.

Responding to another allegation - that houses in his constituency were constructed with sponsorship from Unnikrishnan Potti - the CPI(M) leader said he had facilitated housing for several homeless families through government schemes and with the support of well-wishers.

However, he categorically denied that even a single house had been built using funds from the accused.

He challenged critics to identify any such house and its beneficiaries if their claims were genuine.

Accusing certain media outlets of spreading falsehoods, Kadakampally said irresponsible reporting could distort public perception of an issue that is already before the courts.

In a pointed postscript, he noted that despite 84 days having passed since allegations were levelled against him, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan had failed to submit even a single piece of documentary evidence before the court.

The statement comes amid intensified political scrutiny of the Sabarimala gold heist case, which continues to trigger sharp exchanges between the ruling Left and the Opposition in Kerala's charged political landscape.