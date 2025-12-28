403
Guatemala declares three days of mourning after highway bus accident
(MENAFN) Guatemala has announced three days of national mourning following a highway bus accident that killed at least 15 people and injured more than 20 others, according to reports.
"We have been coordinating all the necessary assistance actions for the affected people, while at the same time supporting those who have lost family members and loved ones," President Bernardo Arevalo said on social media platform X.
"In response to this event, I have decided to declare three days of national mourning for the victims of the bus accident," he added.
As part of the mourning period, flags will be lowered to half-staff at government buildings and public squares, and official or festive events will be suspended, according to reports.
Local media indicated that the bus plunged into a ravine approximately 75 meters (nearly 250 feet) deep along kilometer 174 of the Inter-American Highway that runs through Central America.
The country’s National Defense Minister, Brig. Gen. Henry David Saenz Ramos, also expressed grief over the incident and extended solidarity on behalf of the Guatemalan Army.
