Farrhana Bhatt On Working With Amaal Mallik Post Bigg Boss 19: 'A Special Connection'

Her appearance was much spoken about on Bigg Boss 19, and now she is slowly treading the Indian entertainment path. Fondly known for her emotional honesty and strong personality, Farrhana stunned many when she announced her creative collaboration with famous music composer Amaal Mallik.

Farrhana Bhatt On Working With Amaal Mallik Post Bigg Boss 19

While speaking about working with Amaal Mallik, Farrhana explained their connection as "special" and added that it's really personal and beyond a professional setup. The collaboration really flowed from mutual respect that existed between them; both seemed to share a creative wavelength. Amaal made Farrhana feel the way he approached her to freely express herself without any strings attached and without pressure or expectations.

Farrhana Bhatt said working with an established name like Amaal Mallik has always been a learning experience. He teaches her patiently and encourages her to be guided by her instincts. Post Bigg Boss 19, Farrhana states she's braver to take on projects that resonate with her emotional core and artistic inclination rather than running after cheap, instant fame.

“We are planning some work together. A different bond has formed with Amaal. My mother and I both share it. A friendship has formed that has gone through a lot and is now turning into something good." Said Farrhana Bhatt.

Shattering Stereotypes After Reality TV

Reality show contestants often have a very hard time getting out of the mold they create, but according to Farrhana, the collaboration is a new beginning. She says that working together with Amaal Mallik has allowed her to open up a different facet that audiences might not have encountered inside the Bigg Boss house.

Farrhana Bhatt continues to experiment with creative avenues while keeping her head down and working hard, aided by Amaal Mallik in opening new doors and reaffirming her belief in real connections in the industry. The most awaited is how this special collaboration progresses over the coming months.