Turkish football clubs back Istanbul rally against violence in Palestine
(MENAFN) Football clubs across Türkiye have publicly backed a mass rally planned in Istanbul on Jan. 1 to protest the ongoing killings in Palestine, with prominent club officials urging supporters to take part in the demonstration.
