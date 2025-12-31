Junior National Kho Kho Championship Kick-Starts In Gunjur, Bengaluru

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 31 (IANS) Top young players from affiliated states and organisations will be in action in the 44th Junior National Kho Kho Championship, kick-started at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Gunjur, Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

The first day was action-packed with around 40 matches being played in girls' and boys' categories. The Championship is on League-cum-knockout basis with semifinals and finals on January 3 and 4, respectively.

Around 1000 athletes are participating in the Junior nationals, while 180 supporting staff and 100 technical officials are deployed for the smooth conduct of the championship. The inaugural ceremony was graced by the former Minister H. Nagesh, who was the chief guest, while office bearers and executive committee members from the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and Karnataka State Kho Kho Association (KSKKA) were also present.

“Teams from various States and UTs have come, and it is like India represented in a microcosm. It provides a unique opportunity to these young athletes to interact among themselves and learn from each other,” said Sudhanshu Mittal, President, KKFI.

“These young talents have a bright future, and we are providing players with what is best in terms of training, facilities, and handholding,” said Lokeshwara, President, Karnataka State Kho Kho Association.

“The Junior Nationals is a platform to identify and promote young talents. Youth are inclined towards making a career in Kho Kho as it offers opportunities and recognition as any other modern sport,” said Upkar Singh Virk, General Secretary, Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI).

Dr. M.S. Tyagi, Chairman, Organisation & Administration, KKFI, said,“It is great to see the young generation of athletes embracing this sport with such enthusiasm and energy. Junior National provides an important platform to these athletes to showcase their talents and make advancements in their careers."

The 58th Senior National Kho Kho Championship (Men & Women) 2025-26 will be organised from January 11-15, 2026, in Kazipet, Telangana, and the 35th Sub-Junior National Kho Kho Championship (Boys & Girls) 2025-26 in Kurukshetra, Haryana, from January 31, 2026, to February 4, 2026.