Dubai Court Cancels Dh150-Million Fine In Abu Sabah Case, Upholds 5-Year Jail Term

Dubai's Court of Cassation has partially overturned an earlier ruling in one of the emirate's largest money-laundering cases, cancelling a Dh150 million joint fine imposed on Indian businessman Balvinder Singh Sahni, also known as Abu Sabah. The court replaced the fine with the confiscation of funds linked to the crime, according to a report in Al Khaleej Arabic daily.

The court upheld the rest of the verdict, including a five-year jail sentence, a Dh500,000 fine, confiscation of illicit proceeds, and deportation after the sentence. It also upheld prison terms and penalties for the other defendants, whose case involved laundering criminal proceeds using Bitcoin and other digital tools.

The case involves a criminal network accused of operating inside and outside the UAE in coordination with organised crime groups in Europe.

Earlier, Dubai's Court of Appeal had increased the financial penalty on Sahni and his co-accused to Dh150 million jointly, while upholding a five-year prison term, a Dh500,000 fine, and deportation following completion of the sentence.

The appeal court had convicted Sahni along with 32 others of money laundering.

The Court of Cassation ruled to overturn the joint Dh150 million fine, replacing it with confiscation of the funds that were the subject of the crime, while confirming all other penalties.

According to court records, the defendants formed an organised criminal group that laundered proceeds from crimes such as drug trafficking and tax fraud. The network used shell companies, suspicious financial transfers, and digital wallets to move money in and out of the UAE.

Investigators found that Bitcoin was used extensively to launder illicit proceeds across multiple countries. An estimated Dh180 million was transferred into the UAE through digital platforms and crypto wallets, then sold informally and converted into cash.

One female defendant was found to have acquired properties and vehicles worth Dh7.4 million, which were used in the criminal activity.

The case began with a report filed with Dubai Police and was referred to the Public Prosecution on December 18, 2024. Trial proceedings started on January 9, 2024.

A total of 33 defendants were charged, some tried in person and others convicted in absentia.

Dubai's Criminal Court had sentenced Sahni to five years in prison, fined him Dh500,000, ordered the confiscation of Dh150 million, and ruled that he be deported after serving his sentence.

The court also sentenced 11 defendants in absentia to five years in jail and Dh500,000 fines each, jailed 10 others for one year with Dh200,000 fines each, and fined three companies Dh5 million each. All illicit funds, along with seized electronic devices and mobile phones, were ordered confiscated.

Several defendants challenged the ruling, arguing procedural violations, including unlawful arrest and search, absence of certified translators, and claims that confessions were obtained under coercion. Others argued that the case involved unlicensed cryptocurrency trading rather than money laundering.

The appellate courts rejected these arguments, finding that the elements of organised money laundering had been proven.

Balvinder Sahni, 53, is the owner of a property management company with branches in the UAE, the US, and India. He gained public attention for his lavish lifestyle and high-profile investments, including buying a distinctive number plate with the number“5” for Dh33 million at a public auction in 2016.