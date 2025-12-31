Chilibre Panama Commemorated Its 82Nd Anniversary

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The township of Chilibre commemorated its 82nd anniversary on December 28th, amidst an atmosphere of community pride, traditions, and hope for the future development of this important area of ​​the Panama district. For over eight decades, Chilibre has established itself as a key district due to its population growth, economic contribution, and cultural and natural wealth, becoming home to thousands of families who have forged their identity through work, effort, and deep roots.

According to Chilibre representative Josimar Camaño pictured above, the district faces significant infrastructure challenges; however, he highlighted that the community board, in coordination with various central government entities, is carrying out projects for sidewalks, streets, ditches and bridges, as well as the construction and adaptation of sports fields and centers, actions that have contributed to improving the quality of life of the residents. “Chilibre faces major challenges such as unemployment, lack of transportation, and security, so I call on the authorities and President José Raúl Mulino not to forget this district or its inhabitants,” Camaño said.

The representative also highlighted that a project is currently underway to transform Chilibre into a tourist hub, leveraging its natural attractions, which would generate dozens of jobs, especially for young people, and inject resources into the local economy. However, he stressed that the support of the authorities is required, especially the Panama Tourism Authority. The anniversary celebration included civic, cultural, and recreational activities, with the participation of residents, community leaders, and local authorities, who emphasized the importance of preserving the history of the district and strengthening unity among its inhabitants.

Camaño highlighted that the commemorative events also emphasized the progress made in infrastructure, basic services and community programs, as well as the remaining challenges in urban development, security and the creation of opportunities for youth. With 82 years since its founding, Chilibre reaffirms its commitment to continue growing in an orderly manner, keeping its traditions alive and working together for a better future for the next generations.

Chilibre is a district located north of Panama City, Panama, known for being a more suburban/rural area near the Chagres River, offering a break from the city's hustle, with access to nature, river activities, and local life, serving as an important gateway to the Chagres National Park.

Key Details:



Location: Northern outskirts of Panama City, in the province of Panamá.

Character: Less urbanized than central Panama City, featuring more greenery, homes, and a connection to the Chagres River.

Activities: Visitors and locals go there for river tours (like Barraza), fishing, relaxing by the water, and exploring the nearby Chagres National Park. Accessibility: It's a relatively short drive from Panama City, making it a popular weekend spot.

In essence, think of Chilibre as Panama City's backyard for nature and river recreation.