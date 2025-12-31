Ruhullah Questions J & K Govt Over Demolition Drives

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Disgruntled National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi on Wednesday questioned the Jammu and Kashmir government over“selective” demolition drives and urged it to deliver on the promises made to the people.

Talking to reporters after visiting the demolished house of journalist Arfaz Ahmad Daing in the Transport Nagar area here, Mehdi criticised the government for its alleged failure to provide relief to the affected family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daing's house was demolished during an anti-encroachment drive on November 27 by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) with the displaced family claiming they had been living there for the past four decades and were not served any prior notice.

“He (Chief Minister Omar Abdullah) could have come here, summoned the JDA officers, and inquired who ordered the demolition. At least then the truth would have come out. No one prevented him from doing so,” Mehdi said after meeting the affected family including the parents of Daing.

Referring to one Kuldeep Sharma who offered his five-marla land to Daing family for rebuilding their house, he said if Sharma can make an offer despite having no resources, why did the government not feel the need to act.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The government has resources. It should have stepped forward to help the family and should act to stop such demolition drives in the future, whether here or in Ganderbal in Kashmir,” he added.