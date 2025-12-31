403
Türkiye Sees Sharp Uptick in November Steel Output
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s steel sector posted a sharp uptick in November, with crude steel output climbing to 3.3 million tons, a 10% increase from the same month a year earlier, according to data released Wednesday by the Turkish Steel Producers Association.
Production over the January–November period also edged higher, rising 2% year on year to 34.6 million tons, underscoring steady gains across most of 2024.
Domestic demand showed more modest growth. Consumption of finished steel products reached 3.7 million tons in November, marking a 0.5% increase compared with the same month of 2024. For the first eleven months of the year, finished product consumption advanced 2.4% to a total of 35.9 million tons.
Exports delivered one of the strongest performances. In November alone, overseas shipments of steel products surged 22.2% by volume from a year earlier to 1.2 million tons, while export revenues rose 9.8% to $774.8 million.
Cumulatively, steel product exports in the January–November period expanded 13.3% to 13.7 million tons, with export value increasing 4.5% to $9.3 billion.
Reflecting the improved trade balance, the sector’s export-to-import ratio rose to 76.8% in the first eleven months of this year, up from 74.1% in the same period last year, the Turkish Steel Producers Association data showed.
