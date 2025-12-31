Aakash Chopra Backs Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani For WPL 2026 Glory

Chopra's Predictions for WPL 2026

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra praised UP Warriorz's star all-rounder Deepti Sharma, saying she has been in brilliant form recently and is 'unstoppable'. Chopra also believes Delhi Capitals all-rounder Shree Charani can win the Emerging Player of the Season award in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026.

The WPL 2026 season begins on January 9 with a blockbuster opener in Navi Mumbai, where defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). "The form Deepti is in currently, she has been unstoppable, and I also think that since she has started doing well in the WPL, there has been a significant improvement in her overall game. So, this could be her season again. I think Shree Charani might win the Emerging Player of the Season award. She had a fantastic World Cup, and I feel she will be the tournament's best spinner," Aakash Chopra said on JioStar.

Deepti Sharma's Record-Breaking Feat

Deepti etched her name in history as the highest wicket-taker in Women's T20 Internationals, surpassing Australia's Megan Schutt with 151 wickets. She achieved this feat during the fifth and final T20I against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, becoming the first Indian cricketer, male or female, to reach 150 wickets in T20Is.

Recent Performance Highlights

Deepti now has 152 scalps in 133 matches at an average of over 18.00, including best figures of 4/10. Both Deepti and Charani were the leading wicket-takers in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, with five scalps apiece as India won 5-0.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)