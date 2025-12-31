Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Twenty-Eight Individuals Suffer Foodborne Illness in Japan

2025-12-31 07:07:05
(MENAFN) Sendai municipal officials reported Wednesday that 28 individuals contracted foodborne illness following dining at a local sushi establishment in the northeastern Miyagi prefecture.

City authorities revealed that numerous patrons developed acute symptoms—including vomiting, diarrhea, and elevated body temperature—after consuming sashimi, sushi, and additional menu offerings at the Sendai restaurant on December 26.

Laboratory testing conducted during follow-up investigations confirmed norovirus presence in samples from multiple victims, according to government statements.

The Sendai municipal government issued a mandatory three-day closure order against the implicated restaurant, effective December 31 through January 2, 2026, as punitive action for the contamination incident.

