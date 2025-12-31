403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cardekho Group Achieves 24% Consolidated Revenue Growth With INR 2,795 Crore Revenue In FY25
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CarDekho Group, India's leading classified platform player, recorded a total revenue of INR 2,795 crores in FY25, a 24% growth year-over-year from INR 2,250 crores in FY24. The Group's financials reflect steady performance throughout its diversified portfolio, spanning across auto classifieds, fintech, mobility solutions, insur-tech, and international businesses. The overall growth trajectory was driven by strong performances across the businesses and in particular by its fleet-management business, Carrum. The Group reduced its consolidated losses from INR 276 crores to 266 crores (before exceptional items and share of losses in associates) which were primarily driven by growth stage losses in its insurance and Southeast Asia businesses, while maintaining a net cash reserve of INR 1,177 crores.
The standalone business, which houses the flagship auto classified and financing business, posted profitability for second year in a row (before exceptional items) with revenue crossing INR 1,000 crore.
The Groups' auto classifieds business continued to be the preferred choice for Indian customers to discover, research and buy automobiles in India, and compounded its profitability by 60% as it continues to drive operating leverage. The group also continued to focus on integrating AI to redefine the mobility landscape in India and beyond, with investments towards AI and deep-tech advancements. The business also took steps to expand its geographical footprint with regional tie-ups in UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The brand aims to replicate the Indian growth playbook to cater to the evolving preferences of digitally savvy auto buyers in the Middle East region.
Rupyy, the digital lending platform of CarDekho Group, maintained its leadership in the used cars financing segment The used car loan distribution business, along with other segments like new car, commercial vehicle and personal loans distribution business achieved loan throughput of approx. INR 16,000 crore. Notably, the new car financing business grew by 97%. Serving over 95% pin codes, rupyy is making auto financing more accessible to customers nationwide.
Carrum, the fleet management business that CarDekho Group invested in early FY25 also delivered strong results and grew multifold. The brand partnered with Uber to manage Uber Black fleet in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. With a fleet of 1500+ cars, Carrum now operates in all major Tier 1 cities in the country.
Revv, the shared mobility startup that CarDekho Group acquired in FY24 grew 40% Y-o-Y. The business expanded its reach to 16 cities, 1,300+ cars and served over 65,000 customers in FY25, empowering India with flexible yet reliable mobility offerings.
With renewed focus on the education ecosystem, the Groups' ed-tech platform, CollegeDekho expanded to 2000 college partners and empowered 90,000 students of India to find right higher education pathway. Expanding on its core classified strength, the Group planned to double down its investment in CollegeDekho and announced the investment in December 2025.
Amongst the Groups' investments, InsuranceDekho demonstrated strong growth, with presence in over 1500+ cities. InsuranceDekho covered 98% of India's pin codes and served 3.3 Mn customers, insuring 18 individuals nationwide every minute. Southeast Asia business also continued to offer auto classifieds and auto financing services in Indonesia, Thailand and Philippines.
Mayank Gupta, Group CFO of CarDekho Group, said, "Our FY25 performance reflects a steady growth pace on consolidated as well as standalone level. With increased focus on profitability, we have attained profitability for 2nd year in a row for standalone business and are on the path of achieving profitability for the Group as well. As we build for the new-age India, we strategically plan to continue strengthening the auto ecosystem while continuing to invest in adjacencies. In FY25, this led to investments in Carrum and Revv, and global expansion to Middle East (UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia). In parallel, we aim to double down our focus on CollegeDekho to strengthen India's talent pool and contribute to Skill India initiative in our country's path to Viksit Bharat. At the core of our strategy is a clear commitment to sustainable growth, prudent capital allocation, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders."
The standalone business, which houses the flagship auto classified and financing business, posted profitability for second year in a row (before exceptional items) with revenue crossing INR 1,000 crore.
The Groups' auto classifieds business continued to be the preferred choice for Indian customers to discover, research and buy automobiles in India, and compounded its profitability by 60% as it continues to drive operating leverage. The group also continued to focus on integrating AI to redefine the mobility landscape in India and beyond, with investments towards AI and deep-tech advancements. The business also took steps to expand its geographical footprint with regional tie-ups in UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The brand aims to replicate the Indian growth playbook to cater to the evolving preferences of digitally savvy auto buyers in the Middle East region.
Rupyy, the digital lending platform of CarDekho Group, maintained its leadership in the used cars financing segment The used car loan distribution business, along with other segments like new car, commercial vehicle and personal loans distribution business achieved loan throughput of approx. INR 16,000 crore. Notably, the new car financing business grew by 97%. Serving over 95% pin codes, rupyy is making auto financing more accessible to customers nationwide.
Carrum, the fleet management business that CarDekho Group invested in early FY25 also delivered strong results and grew multifold. The brand partnered with Uber to manage Uber Black fleet in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. With a fleet of 1500+ cars, Carrum now operates in all major Tier 1 cities in the country.
Revv, the shared mobility startup that CarDekho Group acquired in FY24 grew 40% Y-o-Y. The business expanded its reach to 16 cities, 1,300+ cars and served over 65,000 customers in FY25, empowering India with flexible yet reliable mobility offerings.
With renewed focus on the education ecosystem, the Groups' ed-tech platform, CollegeDekho expanded to 2000 college partners and empowered 90,000 students of India to find right higher education pathway. Expanding on its core classified strength, the Group planned to double down its investment in CollegeDekho and announced the investment in December 2025.
Amongst the Groups' investments, InsuranceDekho demonstrated strong growth, with presence in over 1500+ cities. InsuranceDekho covered 98% of India's pin codes and served 3.3 Mn customers, insuring 18 individuals nationwide every minute. Southeast Asia business also continued to offer auto classifieds and auto financing services in Indonesia, Thailand and Philippines.
Mayank Gupta, Group CFO of CarDekho Group, said, "Our FY25 performance reflects a steady growth pace on consolidated as well as standalone level. With increased focus on profitability, we have attained profitability for 2nd year in a row for standalone business and are on the path of achieving profitability for the Group as well. As we build for the new-age India, we strategically plan to continue strengthening the auto ecosystem while continuing to invest in adjacencies. In FY25, this led to investments in Carrum and Revv, and global expansion to Middle East (UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia). In parallel, we aim to double down our focus on CollegeDekho to strengthen India's talent pool and contribute to Skill India initiative in our country's path to Viksit Bharat. At the core of our strategy is a clear commitment to sustainable growth, prudent capital allocation, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders."
Company:-CarDekho Group
User:- Sanya Hans
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment