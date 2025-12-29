403
Hundreds Rally in Somalia in Opposition to Israel’s Somaliland Move
(MENAFN) Massive crowds converged on Somalia's capital Mogadishu Sunday, voicing fierce opposition to Israel's landmark decision recognizing Somaliland—the breakaway northern territory that proclaimed independence in 1991.
Participants launched the demonstration by performing Somalia's national anthem before denouncing Israel's diplomatic maneuver. They championed their nation's sovereignty and territorial unity, chanting rallying cries including "Somalia is indivisible" and "Somaliland is Somalia."
Heavy deployments of security personnel maintained public safety throughout the gathering.
Protester Mohamed Abor declared to media that Somalia has never surrendered its territory and refuses to do so under current circumstances.
Emphasizing that no Somali land can be transferred to Israel or any foreign power, he stated: "Somalia is one and will remain one," noting that Somalis stand prepared to sacrifice everything for their homeland.
Fellow demonstrator Abdi Ismail characterized Israel's action as wholly unacceptable to the Somali population.
Describing the recognition as "a clear attack on Somalia's sovereignty," Abdi insisted that Somaliland constitutes an integral component of the nation.
"No country has the right to recognize it unilaterally," he said.
Abdi urged the international community against remaining passive regarding this development.
Israel became the inaugural United Nations member nation to officially acknowledge Somaliland as an autonomous and sovereign state Friday, triggering criticism from Türkiye—a strategic Somalia partner—alongside numerous African and Middle Eastern countries.
Somaliland, which has functioned without formal international recognition since its 1991 independence declaration from Somalia, operates as a de facto self-governing administrative, political and security apparatus, while the central government struggles to exert authority over the territory and its administration fails to obtain worldwide acceptance of independence.
