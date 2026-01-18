Raising The Bar: Decathlon's Partnership With FIBA WASL Adds Sheen To Competition

Global sports apparel provider Decathlon has partnered with eVulpa as the exclusive partner of the prestigious FIBA WASL (West Asia Super League) for the 2025-2026 season.

The partnership covers all games in the Sub-Zone leagues (FIBA WASL-Gulf League and FIBA WASL-West Asia League) and FIBA WASL Final 8 in the regional league owned and operated by FIBA's Regional Office in Asia.

Recommended For You Power outage halts Tokyo train lines after fire reports, disrupting travel for thousands

Stephany Sabella - Head of Sports Marketing in Decathlon“We are proud to be the Official Game Ball partner of FIBA WASL, with Decathlon basketballs featured in every game of the league. This collaboration is a powerful alliance, bringing together two strong brands committed to elevating basketball at the highest level.”

As part of an exclusive partnership, Decathlon is the official ball supplier and will supply all required balls to the 18 participating teams and its brand will feature on all arenas and marketing materials.

“The partnership with Decathlon comes at a crucial time for FIBA WASL and shows the important position the league has reached. This new partnership adds another dimension to the game and promotes it within the important youth segment of basketball fans” said a representative of eVulpa, the exclusive rights holder of FIBA WASL.