Egyptian Developers Turn To Repricing, Flexible Payment Plans To Revive Sales

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Amid slowing demand and intensifying competition, Egyptian real estate developers are revising pricing strategies and expanding flexible payment plans to stimulate sales and maintain cash flow. Companies are increasingly relying on market-aligned repricing, early-bird incentives, and promotional discounts to encourage direct purchases.



Balanced strategies

Impact on the resale market

Branded projects and digital tools Financing solutions for buyers

Contents

Some developers have accelerated construction schedules to deliver near-complete units, while others are partnering with local banks to offer easier financing solutions. Several new projects have also been launched at prices reflecting the relative stability of the Egyptian pound and recent declines in the cost of certain construction materials.

However, these measures have had a noticeable impact on Egypt's resale, or“secondary”, property market. While developers are offering extended instalment plans and attractive deals to new buyers, resale sellers often seek full cash payments plus a profit margin, making secondary-market transactions less competitive.

Most developers are now offering longer payment terms, reduced down payments, and cash discounts. As these policies have become increasingly widespread-particularly within the same geographic areas-some companies are seeking to differentiate themselves by targeting buyers through property exhibitions and international real estate events.

Abdallah Salam, President and CEO of Madinet Masr, said the company is pursuing a balanced approach that stimulates demand while preserving long-term value through competitive pricing, flexible payment options, and high-quality project execution that enhances client confidence.

Ahmed Al-Attal, Chairperson of Al-Attal Holding, said his company focuses on active buyer segments, accelerates construction to provide near-ready units, and organises site visits to strengthen trust with potential clients.

Similarly, Ahmed Samir El-Desouky, Head of the Commercial Sector at Wealth Holding, said the company is reviewing pricing policies that combine flexible instalment plans with cash discounts for serious buyers, without compromising product quality or development commitments.

The shift towards longer payment periods and extended project timelines has significantly slowed resale activity. Abdelrahman Abu Zeid, Senior Sales Manager at Tasken, part of Nawy PropTech, said resale transactions for newly developed projects have declined by at least 70% compared with last year, as major developers now offer instalment periods extending to 12 years or more.

Abu Zeid explained that some resale units purchased during periods of currency volatility in 2023 and 2024 were priced higher than current offerings. As resale transactions are often cash-based, these units have become harder to sell compared with newly launched projects offering competitive pricing and extended payment plans.

Attracting major international brands has become a key strategy for developers seeking to boost project visibility and sales. Around one-third of surveyed developers cited partnerships with global brands as a major marketing driver, while others are focusing on high-demand locations or hospitality-linked developments to capitalise on Egypt's current tourism momentum.

Digital marketing campaigns and smart applications are also playing a growing role in analysing demand, managing client data, and improving customer engagement. Wealth Holding's Head of the Commercial Sector noted that digital tools and targeted initiatives help raise conversion rates, simplify purchasing decisions, and enhance after-sales service.

A limited number of developers are working with banks to facilitate long-term financing solutions. Daniel Doss, Board Member at Rock Developments, said the company has signed an agreement with a bank to offer financing covering up to 80% of a unit's value for periods of up to 15 years, easing the purchasing process for buyers.

Real estate executives stressed that sustainable growth in Egypt's property sector depends on financial discipline, delivery capability, and adherence to project timelines, rather than advertising budgets or aggressive expansion. Timely delivery, strategic repricing, branded partnerships, digital engagement, and tailored financing solutions, they said, are collectively helping developers build buyer confidence and support a healthier long-term real estate market.