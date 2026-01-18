Gujarat Guv Visits Banas Dairy Facilities In Palanpur, Praises Cooperative Model

MENAFN - IANS) Palanpur, Jan 18 (IANS) Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat visited various modern plants and production units of Banas Dairy in Palanpur, highlighting the dairy's significant contribution in empowering farmers and livestock rearers through the cooperative model, government officials said on Sunday.

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary and State Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani were also present during the visit.

During the inspection, the Governor reviewed the advanced cheese plant, paneer plant, milk processing units and other value-added product facilities.

Officials of Banas Dairy briefed Governor Devvrat on the production processes, quality control mechanisms, use of modern technology and the economic benefits extended to livestock farmers.

Commending the work of Banas Dairy, Governor Devvrat said the cooperative has played a vital role in increasing farmers' incomes and strengthening the rural economy.

He noted that Banas Dairy's efforts in making farmers and livestock rearers self-reliant through cooperation are commendable.

Speaker Chaudhary said Banas Dairy has emerged as a strong pillar of Banaskantha district's economic development.

Continuous expansion and innovation at the dairy have provided employment and stable income to farmers and cattle rearers, contributing to the overall prosperity of the region.

Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani said that by combining modern technology, high-quality products and cooperative values, Banas Dairy is taking Gujarat's dairy sector to new heights.

He added that the dairy's operations are directly benefiting lakhs of livestock rearers and accelerating rural development across the state.

The Governor also visited the Banas Dairy-run food complex at Badarpura, where he inspected various units, including the oil mill plant and grain processing units.

He reviewed the production processes, quality standards and employment generation at these facilities.

He later visited a unit manufacturing Ayurvedic medicines using traditional methods to prevent sudden livestock diseases and appreciated the initiatives taken for animal health protection.

The Governor also observed the preparation process at the THR unit supplying nutritious food to anganwadi centres for children's nutrition and health.

Governor Devvrat also visited the Honey Facility Centre to understand honey processing and laboratory testing systems, and discussed the potential of increasing rural incomes through natural honey production.

At the potato tissue culture laboratory, he reviewed efforts to produce high-quality seeds using modern technology, aimed at reducing cultivation costs and increasing farmers' incomes.

Throughout the visit, Governor Devvrat interacted with officials and experts, offering valuable guidance to further strengthen existing services and ensure effective implementation of future projects.